Student's enrollment in TNEA crossed 1.5 lakh

CHENNAI: In less than ten days after the registration started for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2025), student enrolment crossed 1.5 lakh on Thursday.

Dr T Purushothaman, in charge of TNEA-2025, said the registration for the engineering admissions started on May 7, with 14,462 candidates signing up on the first day. The enrolment count, to join colleges affiliated with Anna University, breached 1 lakh last Monday.

So far, 89,694 have paid the registration fees, and only 51,753 aspirants have uploaded the required certificates for verification, said the DoTE official.

Engineering aspirants could register on www.tneaonline.org till June 6. The last date of uploading the original certificate will be on or before June 9. The random number will be assigned on June 11.

The certificate verification, both physical and online, will be done from June 10 to June 20. The much-expected rank list will be released on June 27. The student's grievances redressal cell will help the candidates from June 28 to July 2, for any grievances about the rank list.