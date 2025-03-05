Students dance with PMK flag, t-shirts at Krishnagiri govt school function, controversy erupts

CHENNAI: A controversy erupted at the annual day function held at the government school in Soppanur, Krishnagiri district, when students performed a dance referring to caste from a Tamil movie while holding the PMK flag. This act sparked a heated debate among the attendees.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the controversy was further fueled when students were seen wearing t-shirts featuring images of the late PMK functionary Kaduvetti Guru and forest brigand Veerappan. This led to further discussions and criticism.

The performance, angered the parents causing them to gather at the school, resulting in heated arguments.

Many parents even refused to send their children back to school in protest, creating a tense situation.