Students can use their old bus passes until new issued, says Tamil Nadu Transport department

CHENNAI: State Transport Department announced that school students can use their old bus pass temporarily until new bus pass are issued.

As Tamil Nadu schools are set to re-open on June 6, the Transport Department informed that steps are being taken quickly to issue new bus passes to the students.

The new free bus pass will be issued once the details of the student are completely taken, says Tamil Nadu Transport Department.

The School Education Department, in its circular on May 24, has instructed all the Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) in their respective district to take steps to open the schools on June 6.