Students belonging to SC community invited to apply for post-matric scholarships

CHENNAI: Calling for scholarships for higher education, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has invited candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) to apply for post-matric scholarship schemes for the 2024-24 academic year.

The scholarship is issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to aid students in pursuing collegiate education.

The academic allowance in the scholarship ranges from Rs 2,500 to Rs 13,500 per annum. As per the notification from the department, the parents'/guardians' annual income should not exceed Rs 2.50 lakh with the students availing of scholarship pursuing courses in recognised colleges/schools.

Further, for the scholarship, all recognised courses from classes 11 onwards will be considered from all state government/union territories. The eligibility for the scholarship includes compulsory non-refundable fees, including tuition fees with a 10 per cent extra allowance for differently-abled students. To avail of the scholarship, students can apply on their respective state scholarship portals. Students can avail of scheme guidelines and detailed eligibility criteria at http://socialjustice.gov.in/schemes/25.