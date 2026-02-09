Students across TN face trouble downloading hall tickets for BEd, MEd exams

CHENNAI: Students pursuing BEd and MEd courses across Tamil Nadu are facing uncertainty after reporting difficulties in downloading hall tickets for upcoming examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU).
The first- and third-semester examinations are scheduled to be held from February 11 to 21. With just a day left for the exams, TNTEU announced on Saturday that hall tickets had been released on its official website. However, several students said they were unable to download the documents due to repeated technical failures, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
When contacted, TNTEU officials said the server was functioning slowly. Despite this assurance, the website remained inaccessible for many students, preventing them from downloading their hall tickets.
As technical issues persist with the examinations just a day away, students have raised concerns over whether the BEd and MEd examinations will be conducted as scheduled.
The development comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the cancellation of the Group II and Group II-A examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The last-minute cancellation of the exams on Sunday left thousands of candidates shocked and angry, triggering protests in several parts of the State.
TNPSC cited a technical glitch in the allocation of examination centres as the reason for the cancellation. Amid mounting pressure and protests by political party leaders, TNPSC’s Controller of Examinations, A Shanmuga Sundaram, was removed from the post overnight. IAS officer P Sri Venkata Priya was appointed as the new Controller of Examinations, according to sources.
