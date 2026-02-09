Students across TN face trouble downloading hall tickets for BEd, MEd exams

The first- and third-semester examinations are scheduled to be held from February 11 to 21. With just a day left for the exams, TNTEU announced on Saturday that hall tickets had been released on its official website. However, several students said they were unable to download the documents due to repeated technical failures, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

When contacted, TNTEU officials said the server was functioning slowly. Despite this assurance, the website remained inaccessible for many students, preventing them from downloading their hall tickets.

As technical issues persist with the examinations just a day away, students have raised concerns over whether the BEd and MEd examinations will be conducted as scheduled.