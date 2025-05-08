Student scores 94 percentage despite injury, writes exam from ambulance

CHENNAI: Samaya Rithik, a Class 12 student from Ramanathapuram, scored 565 out of 600 marks in the public examinations despite appearing for the exam while being transported in an ambulance due to a bone fracture.

Currently undergoing treatment at Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai, Rithik’s resilience has earned praise from both educators and the public, said a Thanthi TV report.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examination results were declared earlier today by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium, Kotturpuram, Chennai.

The overall statewide pass percentage saw a slight increase this year, rising to 95.03%, compared to 94.56% last year. A total of 7,53,142 students successfully cleared the exam.