Student chided by prof hurls bomb at Tiruchy college

TIRUCHY: A college student along with friends had reportedly hurled a petrol bomb at his college after an altercation erupted between him and his professor in Tiruchy on Wednesday.

It is said, a mock interview session for the final year Microbiology students is under way at Imayam College of Arts and Science.

On Wednesday, during the session, an altercation erupted between a student and the professor Mugilan and the student left the session in the middle. In the evening, when the professor was walking out of the college, the particular student had reportedly picked up a quarrel with him under the influence of alcohol and so the professor had reportedly taken away his identity card.

Against such a backdrop, on Wednesday at around 8 pm, the student along with two of his friends had reportedly hurled a petrol bomb at the college in which fire broke out in the main entrance of the college.

Based on a complaint by principal, the Jambunathapuram police registered a case and are searching for the student and his friends who have gone absconding.