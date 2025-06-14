Student attempts suicide after being scolded by teacher in Tiruchendur

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old boy attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of his school premises after he was reprimanded for not completing his homework in Tiruchendur.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the student, Akash, son of Prabhakar, is a resident of Subramaniapuram in Tiruchendur. He is currently studying in Class 9 at a private matriculation school located on the Tiruchendur–Nagercoil road.

On Friday, when Akash attended school, his teacher scolded him for not completing his homework and asked him to stand outside the classroom. Upset by this, Akash jumped from the school’s first-floor balcony.

The school principal immediately informed Akash’s parents about the incident and rushed him to a private hospital. Medical examinations revealed fractures in Akash's right hand and hip. He was later transferred to another private hospital in Nagercoil for further treatment.

The Tiruchendur Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.