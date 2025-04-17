Student assaulted using social media as trap in Tirunelveli, investigation underway

CHENNAI: A college student from Nanguneri, Tirunelveli—who had previously survived a brutal assault during his school days—was once again targeted in a shocking incident that took place on April 16.

The student, 18-year-old Chinnathurai, was allegedly lured by an Instagram acquaintance and assaulted by a gang of four near Vasantham Nagar Extension in Kokkirakulam, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to police sources, the first-college student left home around 6.15 pm to meet a friend in Palayamkottai, as informed to his mother.

An hour later, an unidentified person called his mother to report that Chinnathurai had been attacked.

Police reached the spot and found him with a minor injury on his right hand. He was taken to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Upon inquiry, Chinnathurai revealed that an Instagram contact had asked him to come to the area under the pretext of handing over a wedding invitation.

Once there, four unidentified individuals approached him, demanded money, and when he failed to comply, they attacked him with sticks and fled with his mobile phone.

When police requested his Instagram credentials to trace the suspect, Chinnathurai claimed he had forgotten both his username and password, as well as the associated email login details.

After treatment, he was discharged from the hospital at his own request and returned home.

The incident has raised concerns over crimes linked to social media. Tirunelveli police have formed two special teams to investigate and apprehend the assailants.