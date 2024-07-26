Stuck on flight without AC, TN Minister TRB Rajaa flays IndiGo for 'extremely poor quality aircraft'

CHENNAI: Forced to travel on a flight without air conditioning while flying to Tiruchy, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Friday hit out at IndiGo, stating that in a fair world, the airline would be grounded for the extremely poor quality of their aircraft.

Taking to social media to convey his irritation, he described the discomfort of passengers on flight 6E7028 due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system.

He argued that such issues should be considered as deficient service under the Consumer Protection Act and mentioned that travelling by a low-cost carrier does not mean that the passengers are to be treated with any less care, attention, respect or courtesy, or that there can be dilution in the minimum standards of safety, security or efficiency.

Things got worse during the journey, he said, recalling how many of the passengers were seen praying and holding on to their seats due to turbulent weather. While many of them "cursed" the pilot, Rajaa praised the pilot for handling the flight and ensuring a perfect landing despite challenges.

IndiGo ignored repeated requests to operate A320 aircraft on the sector, and noted many like him have requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to step in on behalf of the flyers.

"This is probably the fastest-growing airport in India and almost ALL FLIGHTS RUN FULL but the airline is simply not interested in improving passenger safety and experience and is focusing only on profits! Wonder why making profits is more important than ensuring passengers have a safe, peaceful and enjoyable flight (sic)," he said, tagging the ministry.

Highlighting the importance of connectivity for industrial growth, Rajaa urged IndiGo to improve their fleet and services to support Tiruchy's development as a major industrial destination.