Struggling with ailments, elderly Namakkal couple call daughter, ends lives

COIMBATORE: An elderly couple, who were suffering from ailments, ended their life by consuming poison in Namakkal on Monday.

Police said Ramasamy (78), a farmer from Kandampalayam and his wife Chinna Pillai (70), were depressed as they were suffering from several ailments due to old age.

Their son and daughter were married and are residing with their families. Police said Ramasamy called up his daughter, who lives in the neighbourhood, over the phone and informed her of the decision to end their lives.

In a short while, she came to the house and found her parents lying unconscious. With the help of neighbours, she rushed them to a private hospital in Tiruchengode.

They were then referred to Tiruchengode Government Hospital, where doctors examined and found them to be dead already. The Nallur police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on.