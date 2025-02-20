Structure found under ancient temple in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A centuries-old tunnel has been unearthed at the revered Subramaniya Swamy temple in Pattaraiperumbudur, Tiruvallur district.

PM Loganathan, district archaeological officer, Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) told DT Next that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had decided to demolish the Sri Subramaniya Swamy temple in Pattaraiperumbudur for Chennai-Tirupati highway expansion work.

“But villagers had requested us to inspect it, claiming that the temple was ancient. So, I inspected it in person on February 18. The 6-foot tall Murugan idol in the temple sanctum could be ancient dating back to the 9th-10th Century,” he explained. “However, the temple could have been constructed later. A small underground structure has also been found in the temple, where a person could enter. The tunnel does not have the possibility of going for a long distance.”

Similar underground structures have been found in other Murugan temples including Kundrathur and Tiruporur. “I’ve submitted the data related to the research conducted at Pattaraiperumbudur temple to TNSDA officials. The type of research to be conducted there will be decided later. For now, it’s difficult to go through the tunnel without proper security arrangements. Further steps will be taken as per the instructions of the higher authorities,” Loganathan stated.

As far as Pattaraiperumbudur is concerned, excavations have already been conducted on behalf of TNSDA on government and private lands but “if anyone else requests to conduct excavations on their lands, we’ll consider it”.

A senior official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told this newspaper that the Pattaraiperumbudur site was under TNSDA. “When state authorities request the ASI for further excavation, we’ll review in the meeting about giving consent,” the official said

Meanwhile, residents have renewed their appeal to NHAI and the State government to preserve the temple, citing its historical and archaeological significance. They argued that demolishing the temple would result in the irreparable loss of a valuable cultural artefact, urging the authorities to explore alternative solutions.