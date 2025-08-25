Struck by monsoon’s fury 4 years back, Cuddalore anicut set for restoration

CHENNAI: Four years after the damage sustained by the anicut on Pennaiyar river, located between Enathirimangalam village in Cuddalore's Panruti taluk and Dalavanur village in Villupuram, during the Northeast monsoon, the State Water Resources department will take up its rehabilitation at an estimated cost of Rs 84 crore.

Pointing at the government order, an official said the department will carry out the rehabilitation of the anicut for Rs 45.10 crore, while formation of a flood bank and construction of a retaining wall will be done at a cost of Rs 17.76 crore.

Additionally, the head sluice of the Wallajah channel will be reconstructed at Rs 11.59 crore, he said, adding that the department has issued an order to commence the work in line with the Chief Minister's announcement at the Assembly on January 28.

The anicut sustained major damage following heavy rainfall in January 2021. The left-side scour vent, part of the body wall, abutment, wing wall, return wall, and the right-side scour vent were severely damaged, with the entire scour vent section detaching from the body wall.

Further structural deterioration occurred during the unprecedented Northeast monsoon later that year, resulting in complete damage to the left flood banks. "The left flood banks were fully eroded, allowing water to enter adjacent patta lands," said an official and added that rehabilitation of the structure would improve agricultural activities in the coming years.

It is located 10.40 km downstream from the Ellis Anicut and 15.60 km upstream from the Sornavur Anicut. Its total length is 400 metres, including scour vent portions on both sides, and it stands 3.10 metres tall.

Rehabilitation and restoration of this structure will ensure a continued water supply through the Wallajah channel and Enathimangalam tank. This will benefit 855.58 hectares across the villages of Enathimangalam, Kavanur, Ulundhampattu and Aviyanur in Cuddalore, and Dalavanur, Kongarakondan and Tirupachur in Villupuram, officials said.