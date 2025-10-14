Struck by lightning Tiruvarur farmer dies

CHENNAI: A farmer engaged in cultivation work on his field in Tiruvarur on Monday afternoon, died after being struck by lightning. K Anbalagan (54), a farmer from Maruthuvancheri near Kodavasal in Tiruvarur and CPM Kudavasal North Union Secretary, was residing along the river banks cultivating near his house.

On Monday, while he was engaged in the cultivation work at around 3 pm, there was a sudden rainfall followed by lightning, which struck Anbalagan. Other farmers rushed him to Nannilam Taluk hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Subsequently, the body was taken for a post-mortem.

On information, CPM District Secretary T Murugaiyan and District Executive Committee member G Sundaramurthy and others visited the hospital and consoled Anbalagans’ wife Vijaya.