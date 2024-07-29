Strong winds bring down trees, snap power lines in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Days after torrential rains battered the Nilgiris district, intense winds began to wreak havoc resulting in several tree falls and power disruptions in the hills.

More than ten villages in Coonoor were drowned in darkness as tree falls led to the snapping of power lines and falling of electric poles in areas such as ‘Karadi Pallam’, Bharat Nagar and ‘Kalkuzhi’ localities. Staff from the electricity department is working round the clock to restore power connectivity.

Also, the uprooted trees that fell on the track between Aruvankadu and Ketti railway stations led to the suspension of train services between Coonoor and Ooty.

Tourists who travelled by the NMR train were disappointed as the train was stopped in Coonoor. They were then sent by bus from Coonoor to Ooty. The tracks got damaged due to the impact of falling trees and repair works are under way.

Two families rushed out and escaped narrowly after a huge tree got uprooted and fell on their two houses in Pudumund in Coonoor. The inmates, who were in deep sleep, woke up shocked on hearing the loud thud and came out soon after the tree fell. The Doddabetta Peak was closed to tourists due to tree falls blocking the way to the tourist destination.

Trees also fell on the road bound to over 50 villages located in Nanjanad, Emerald, Upper Bhavani and Avalanche areas. Joint teams of fire and rescue personnel, highways and revenue department are on their toes clearing the fallen trees.