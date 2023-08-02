Striking fishers seek total ban on purse seine fishing

TIRUCHY: Fishermen from as many as 21 hamlets commenced a strike from Tuesday night against the purse seine fishing and demanding the government to strictly implement the ban order and initiate action against those using the method of fishing.

Sources said, the fishermen from Tharangambadi who found a few fishermen from Chandrapadi village in Tharangambadi using the banned purse seine for fishing and soon, they secured them in the mid sea and brought them back to the Tharangambadi fishing harbour and handed over them to the Coastal Security Group police and the fisheries officials.

The catches of Chandrapadi fishermen were auctioned and the money was credited in government account.

Meanwhile, the fishermen from as many as 21 villages including Chinnanurpetai, Kuttiyandiyur, Vellakkovil, Perumalpettai, Puthupettai, Chinnakudi, Chinnamedu, Vanagiri, Thoduvai, Palzhayar and Kodiyampalayam declared an indefinite strike demanding the officials to implement the ban against the purse seine fishing strictly.