Strict action against passengers carrying flammables in train, SR warns

CHENNAI: Ahead of Deepavali, the Southern Railway has warned that strict action will be taken against passengers who carry flammable items on board the train. Officials pointed out the rules that prohibit items causing accidents on trains.

Accordingly, there is a ban on carrying flammable items like stoves, flammable chemicals, firecrackers, toilet cleaning acid, diesel, petrol, cigarettes in trains. This ban continues to be in force.

However, during festive seasons like Deepavali, traders and passengers have made it a habit to carry various items including firecrackers. Since these incidents continue to occur during the festival season, the Railways, through the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force, creates awareness among passengers every year.

In this regard, officials explained, “There is a ban on carrying firecrackers and other flammable items on trains. Most passengers are aware of this and therefore do not carry flammable items on trains. Some violate the rules and carry items like firecrackers during the festive season. This poses a question mark over the safety of passengers. Therefore, strict action will be taken against those who violate the ban. If caught carrying prohibited items on a train for the first time, a fine of Rs 1,000 or 6 months in prison will be imposed. If they are serial violators, they will be punished with imprisonment for up to 3 years or a fine of up to Rs 5,000.”