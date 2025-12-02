Street vendors protest against shifting order

TIRUCHY: The street vendors from Main Guard Gate and NSB Road staged a protest at Tiruchy Collectorate premises, against the decision to move them from the existing spots. The Tiruchy Corporation recently cleared the street vendors from the major business hubs of Main Guard Gate and NSB Road and identified another place for them to do business.

However, the vendors opposed the move, but the civic administration failed to withdraw the decision. On Monday, around 100 vendors came to the Collectorate to submit a petition to the Collector. Police held talks with the protesting members and dispersed them from the spot.