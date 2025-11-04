Street fight over PMK's family feud, Ramadoss loyalist MLA Arul targeted

COIMBATORE: The internal conflict between the two warring factions of PMK took an ugly turn on Tuesday as the car of the party’s Salem West MLA R Arul, a loyalist of party founder S Ramadoss, was attacked by the supporters of Anbumani Ramadoss in Salem.

The convoy that came along was also under attack.

The MLA, accompanied by functionaries, had visited the house of the party’s union secretary Satyaraj in Vazhapadi to condole the death of his father.

“While returning near Vadukathampatti, a group of men intercepted their cars and hurled stones, and also unleashed an attack using wooden logs and iron rods. They also damaged the windscreen of the MLA’s car and broke into a quarrel. The MLA’s supporters retaliated, resulting in a clash,” police said.

Eleven people, including the party’s district youth wing secretary Vijayakumar, suffered an injury in the attack. They were all supporters of Arul and were admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem for treatment.

On receiving information, a police team from Vazhapadi rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The MLA said around 25 supporters of the Anbumani camp intercepted his car and attempted to murder him by attacking him with an iron rod and wooden logs.

“However, the driver drove away quickly from the spot," he said. Eleven functionaries were injured in the attack, he added. Further, the legislator wondered if this was the development and decent politics Anbumani has been talking about.