Stray dogs maul 6 goats to death in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A pack of stray dogs mauled to death six goats reared by a farmer in Tirupur on Sunday night.

The farmer, Rajendran from a village near Mulanur, was shocked to find his six goats dead and seven others battling for life with severe bite injuries on Monday morning. He was rearing the cattle in a farm shed near his house.

On receiving information, the officials of the revenue department and police rushed to the spot for an examination, while a veterinarian arrived and treated the injured goats. After a post-mortem examination, the carcasses of the goats were buried in the same place.

The farmers claimed that they lost hundreds of livestock in attacks by stray dogs in recent months. They claimed that dog attacks have become a routine affair in areas such as Kangeyam, Vellakovil, Dharapuram, and Uthukuli in Tirupur.

“The death of livestock in dog attacks has turned out to be a livelihood issue for farmers,” said P Velusamy, a farmer.