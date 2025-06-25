Stray bullet hits schoolboy during dog shooting near Maduranthakam, two arrested

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident near Maduranthakam, a Class 6 student sustained a serious head injury after he was hit by a stray bullet while walking to school on Tuesday morning.

Police said the bullet was fired by a tribal youth hired to kill stray dogs in the area.

Venkatesan (55), a resident of Vilangadu village, had hired Sarathkumar (25), a Tribal from Sirukkaranai village, to shoot down aggressive dogs that had been troubling the locals.

When Sarathkumar was shooting the dogs using his country-made gun near the village, one of the bullets missed its target and struck Kuralarasan (11), of Kokkaranthangal village, who was on his way to his government school.

On hearing his screams, villagers rushed to the spot and rushed the boy to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, locals caught Sarathkumar and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. Chithamoor police arrested both Sarathkumar and Venkatesan, and seized the weapon and the remaining bullets. The duo was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.

Police said the boy's condition is stable and he is out of danger.