Strategist PK holds parley with Vijay; may share ideas to steer 2026 polls

CHENNAI: In a move that is poised to have far-reaching implications for the electoral landscape of Tamil Nadu, popular poll strategist Prashant Kishor convened a crucial meeting with the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay at the party's headquarters in Panaiyur here on Monday.

The high-stakes confabulation, which lasted for approximately two hours and 30 minutes, was also attended by TVK general secretary N Anand, general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna, party's election strategist John Arockiyasamy, and a key aide of Vijay.

Sources intimately familiar with the developments revealed that Prashant Kishor (PK) and Vijay engaged in an exhaustive and in-depth discussion on the electoral dynamics of Tamil Nadu, with a specific focus on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for TVK in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

"The deliberations between PK and Vijay were characterised by a deep dive into the intricacies of election strategy, with PK sharing his expertise and insights gleaned from his extensive experience in crafting winning electoral strategies for various political parties across the country," sources told DT Next.

While the meeting was widely seen as a precursor to a potential alliance between TVK and PK's firm, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), sources close to the developments emphasised that no concrete decisions were taken.

"Aadhav Arjuna, who played a pivotal role in facilitating the meeting between Kishor and Vijay, will continue to engage with Kishor to chalk out a comprehensive election strategy for TVK, in conjunction with the party's election strategist John Arockiyasamy," a senior TVK functionary said.

When contacted, TVK joint spokesperson S Ramesh exercised caution, stating that he would only comment on the developments after obtaining the necessary approval from the party leadership.