Stranded TN fishermen brought back to Chennai harbour
The fishermen were out of fuel, provisions and worst of all they faced am engine breakdown.
CHENNAI: Indian Naval Ship Khanjar safely brought back 36 Indian fishermen onboard 3 fishing vessels who were stranded 130 nautical miles from the Tamil Nadu coast in Bay of Bengal.
The fishermen stranded at sea for over two days due to rough weather conditions, without fuel, provisions and engine breakdown, were brought back to Chennai harbour on July 28.
