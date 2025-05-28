Storm warning cage 3 to be raised at 2 ports in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised to raise cyclone warning cage 3 at Pamban and Thoothukudi ports.

The Gulf of Mannar, the Komar area, and the adjacent Tamil Nadu coast may experience winds of 40 to 50 mph.

At times, winds of 60 mph may occur, hence storm warning cage 3 has been ordered to be raised, said a Maalaimalar report.

The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. It is likely to move slowly northwards and intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours.

In addition, there is an atmospheric circulation over the southern Indian regions.

Due to this, rain will continue in some places in Tamil Nadu, and heavy rain will continue in the Western Ghats districts, the weather department has said.