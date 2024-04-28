Stop smuggling of minerals to Kerala: Anbumani Ramadoss urges Tamil Nadu Government

CHENNAI: Alleging that minerals from the Western Ghats in Coimbatore district are being smuggled out to Kerala, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has warned that his party will stage a massive protest if the Tamil Nadu government fails to act.

In a statement, Anbumani said that minerals are being mined from Gudalur and surrounding areas in Coimbatore district and transported to Kerala in hundreds of trucks. "Despite the people detained the trucks and smugglers, the government is refusing to act. It is condemnable," he said.

He recalled that people had detained seven trucks and earthmovers on April 26 and informed the forest, revenue and mining departments apart from the police. But police only turned up to the spot and impounded the trucks. "But other department officials have not visited the site yet. The Madras High Court has banned mining around Gudalur. Also, district collectors have imposed a ban on mining at several sites. However, mining is continuing with the support of officials, " he alleged.

Saying that the region is an elephant corridor, Anbumani said that illegal quarries are functioning in Pollachi, Kinathukadavu, and Madukkarai in the district, apart from Udumalai and Madathukulam in Tiruppur district. "Gravels, sand, soil and others are being smuggled to Kerala from across Tamil Nadu in thousands of trucks. There are allegations that officials in the Kongu region are getting Rs. 1,000 Crore per year as bribe, " he alleged.

Warning the government of massive protests, Anbumani opined that illegal mining occurs during both the DMK and AIADMK governments.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss urged the government to appoint teachers for every class in government schools instead of appointing on the basis of the teacher-student ratio.

"If we consider one section in every class in government schools, there must be 1,66,851 class rooms in government schools. Based on this calculation, 97,211 classrooms do not have teachers. But the government claims that the schools have 2,236 additional teachers," he said.