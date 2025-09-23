Stop sand theft, increase govt quarries: Karur truck owners

TIRUCHY: The Sand Lorry Owners Association has declared a protest on September 30, demanding that the government stop sand smuggling and open legal sand quarries in Karur.

The Lorry Owners Association president, Chella Rajamani, along with the members, submitted petitions to the Karur district Collector and the SP on Tuesday, urging their action. They submitted that they had lost their livelihood after the government failed to open the sand quarries.

They alleged that the government has not been taking action against sand smugglers who have been stealing sand across Karur, resulting in a significant loss to the government. As the sand smugglers sell the sand at Rs 7,500 per unit, the builders are also affected, and so they demand that the government curb the menace at once, the petition reads.

“For the past two years, the sand quarries have not been functioning properly across the State, especially in Karur. But sand smuggling is thriving,” they allege.