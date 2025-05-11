Stop outsourcing EV bus services, unions urge TN govt

CHENNAI: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) have jointly launched a campaign opposing the state government’s move to lease electric buses to private operators, citing concerns over creeping privatisation in public transport.

In a joint statement, the organisations—affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) —criticised the State’s decision to introduce electric buses in Chennai with World Bank assistance, arguing that the arrangement allows private entities to operate the buses while the government bears financial risk. Though the buses are expected to carry the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) branding, the organisations noted that both ownership and staffing would be under private control, with workers engaged on a contractual basis.

The workers’ associations warned that this model could undermine job security and erode rights of staff, particularly those from socially and economically marginalised backgrounds. “The contract system represents a modern form of discrimination and denies workers the benefits and protections associated with public sector employment,” the statement issued by the organisations read.

The organisations highlighted the historical role of State-run transport services in advancing Tamil Nadu’s socio-economic and educational development. They called for increased public investment in transport corporations rather than reliance on public-private partnerships that, in their view, compromise both service quality and employment conditions.

They also argued that transportation, like food, housing, and clothing, is a basic necessity, and that the government has a responsibility to ensure safe, affordable, and accessible mobility for all, especially in an urbanising society.

The campaign launched by the labour rights organisation urges the State government to abandon the privatisation model and commit to retaining transport services fully under public ownership and operation. It further appeals to the public to oppose contract employment and safeguard the right to secure jobs and equitable mobility.