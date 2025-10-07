Stop Israel’s companies from tech trade event participation, ally CPI appeals to Stalin govt

CHENNAI: The ruling party’s ally, the CPI, has urged the State government not to permit the participation of Israeli companies in the aerospace and defence technology trade event scheduled to be held in Chennai from October 7 to 9.

In a statement issued on Monday, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian stated that reports suggested several Israeli firms, including state-owned entities, were expected to participate in the international event.

He said allowing them to participate would be “morally unacceptable” at a time when Israel continued its “unprecedented and brutal attacks” on the people of Palestine.

“The racist government of Israel has been waging a relentless assault on Palestinians who have been fighting for their homeland for decades. Hospitals, educational institutions, government offices and factories have been destroyed, and thousands, including children and women, have been killed,” he said.

He added that many nations had strongly condemned Israel’s actions.