Stop exploitative hire & fire of temporary workers in various government departments, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Alleging exploitation of temporary workers in various government departments, PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded the DMK regime to take course correction and ensure permanent jobs for the workers.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the government has ordered the termination of 30,000 workers appointed for dengue control measures if their service has crossed a month. "The government reasoned the decision by saying that workers are going to courts demanding permanent jobs. The action of the government is against social justice and the basic tenets of humanity. It is highly deplorable," he added.

As per norms, permanent jobs should be given to those workers who have put in 240 continuous days of work, the PMK founder said. “Permanent jobs are a fundamental right of workers. The action by the government is equivalent to treating them as bonded laborers, hiring and firing at their own will,” he said.

"Before elections, DMK promised permanent jobs to employees who worked more than 10 years. But once they took to power, they did not take any measures to implement their poll assurance. Chief Minister MK Stalin is duty-bound to answer. DMK has no right to speak about social justice after exploiting workers," he said.

Ramadoss urged the government to ensure continuous allotment for dengue control workers and permanent jobs to temporary workers, who worked for more than 10 years.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned Tasmac's decision to open additional sales counters in wine shops that cross Rs 2 lakh sales every day.

"Of the total 4,775 liquor shops, more than 3,500 cross Rs 2 lakh sales every day. This is an example of how the State is degrading. The public are waiting in long queues in ration shops. The government has no concern for them," he added.