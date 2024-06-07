Stop defaming our great leaders, says VCK's Ravikumar

CHENNAI: Villupuram MP VCK general secretary D Ravikumar on Thursday strongly condemned the dislocation of the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar and said it is a ploy to defame them under the guise landscaping excerise on the premises of the Parliament complex.

"Dislocating the statues of the Father of our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and the Father of our Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, to the proposed Prerana Sthal is nothing but a ploy to defame them. The new Speaker has yet to be elected, and nobody gave the former Speaker the authority to decide on the dislocation. I strongly condemn this move and request the new government to stop this attempt to defame our great leaders, " said Ravikumar in a statement.

Congress leaders have also flagged the issue, while Jairam Ramesh took to social media to register a strong objection to the move.