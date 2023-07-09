Stop complaining and start delivering; Annamalai tells Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Sunday said that the Governor RN Ravi is fulfilling the needs of Stalin what he demanded when he was a Leader of Opposition in the state.

"Cannot understand what Stalin is complaining about when the people of the state have a lot to complain about his governance. Stalin and the corrupt DMK government are an acting puppet for sand smugglers and money launderers and has turned the state into one lawless jungle just like his friend in West Bengal. He must stop complaining and start delivering, " he said in a tweet.

Subsequently, the retired IPS turned politician raised 16 questions to the chief minister MK Stalin.

"How is the Governor refusing to accept the GU Pope's translation of Thirukkural disrupting the functioning of the government? How does calling out missionaries for destroying the essence of Tamil literature disrupt the functioning of the government? Is the Governor responsible for the delayed justice in Vengaivayal? How should the Governor react to the Tamil Nadu chief minister's son and son-in-law earning Rs 30,000 crores in just a year through corrupt means? Should the Governor remain a mute spectator to a police officer accused of rigging passports is made the head of intelligence? Has the Governor stopped the government from fulfilling its electoral promises? Why hasn't the corrupt DMK government not fulfilled its 90% of poll promises even after two years? Should the Governor bury his consciences and read out a prepared lie in the assembly? Is the Governor responsible for the lawlessness in the state today? Is the Governor responsible for the illegal sand and gravel smuggling in the state today? Is the Governor responsible for the death of government officials who stopped sand smuggling? Is the Governor responsible for SCSP funds unutilised for two consecutive years?, " he questioned.

"Is the Governor responsible for the hooch deaths in the state? Is the Governor responsible for falling standards of education in the government schools? Is the Governor responsible for lockup deaths in the state and for lying in the assembly that nothing of that sort happened? Is the Governor responsible for the rampant corruption in every department of the Tamil Nadu government? Is the Governor responsible for the hike in prices of essential commodities? " Annamalai questioned further.