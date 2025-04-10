Stop commercialisation in Periyar University: PMK

CHENNAI: Alleging that the Periyar University has decided to start B.Tech., (Immersive Technology) and B.Sc., (Immersive Technology) courses along with private entities, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to prevent government universities from starting courses with private firms.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the University does not have the power to provide engineering and technology courses.

"The University announced a similar course two years ago. After PMK raised the issue, the government clarified that the University does not have the power to provide such courses. Moreover, the Higher Education Minister Ponmudi also announced that the University has been ordered to drop the courses. Following this, the University dropped the decision,” he added.

He pointed out that the private firm will conduct student admission processes and collect fees from the students if the courses are started.

"The firm will provide a portion of the fees to the University and retain the remaining amount. But the firm will utilise the infrastructure of the University completely. If this system is introduced, the government Universities will be privatized,” he warned.

Above, AICTE approval will be obtained for technology courses. The course that would be provided by Periyar University will not be valid, and the students will suffer, he said.

He urged the government to stop the University from moving forward and prevent the commercialisation of University education.