Stop collecting network charges for solar generators: TN Spinning mill assn

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association (TASMA) has urged the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) to stop collecting network charges for the rooftop solar systems installed by the industrial consumers following the Madras High Court’s order striking down the levying of network charges.

In a representation to the TNPDCL, TASMA chief advisor K Venkatachalam also sought a refund of the network charges collected from the rooftop solar plants installed by the industrial consumers from October 22, 2021.

TASMA's petition comes after the Madras High Court ruled in favour of solar power generators, striking down the charges imposed by TNPDCL. In the order, Justice Anita Sumanth stated: “Notwithstanding the statutory responsibility cast on the respondents, I believe that they have already enriched themselves to the extent of costs that have been passed on to the petitioners as part of the tariff. To do so, through the impugned additional demands would thus be contrary to not just the spirit of the State Policy and vision but the Regulations and the statutory directives as well.” The judge set aside the network charges collected by the utility from the solar power generators.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has introduced the component of network charges through its tariff order dated October 22, 2021, either on the metered generation of Solar Power from the Rooftop Solar / Grid Interactive Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant / System (GISS) project or on the CUF (capacity utilisation factor) of the project.

After the introduction of the network charges, it was revised thrice, the last being on July 1, 2024. The network charges for the HT industries have gone up to Rs 1.04 per unit from Rs 0.83 per unit, and for the LT and LTCT industries, it has gone up to Rs 1.59 per unit from Rs 1.27 per unit.

Venkatachalam warned the utility of taking contempt action if it levied network charges on the units generated through rooftop solar plants in the current consumption bill for March.