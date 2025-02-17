Stop bribery in paddy procurement, says S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Alleging that the farmers are forced to pay bribes at the paddy procurement centers, PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded the State government to bring changes in the entire system to prevent fleecing from the farmers.

In a statement, the senior leader alleged that farmers are demanded to pay Rs 100 per quintal (100 kg) in the procurement centres across the state, especially in the Cauvery irrigated districts. “It is condemnable that the government has failed to improve basic infrastructure at the centres. Such shortcomings are the reasons for the misconduct,” he said.

He added that farmers could only harvest around 1,600kg to 1,800kg of paddy per acre. But, they have to pay Rs 1,800 per acre of crop as a bribe. “The procurement prices of paddy range from Rs 2,405 to Rs 2,450 per quintal based on the variety. This is not sufficient. If a farmer harvests 18 quintals per acre, he would only get Rs 43,290 against the cultivation expenses of Rs 35,000. They have a profit of a mere Rs 8,290 per acre. After paying Rs 1,800 as ba ribe, farmers’ profit would be reduced to Rs 6,500,” he explained.

Saying that the shortcomings in the entire system are the reason for the bribery, Ramadoss urged the government to bring reforms to the procurement system.