Stir against Tasmac outlet selling liquor round the clock in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Alleging that a Tasmac outlet doing business round the clock attracted customers from various places and neighbouring districts, the residents from a village in Thanjavur staged a road block protest on Wednesday as their complaints with the police failed to yield fruit.

The residents from Mela Tiruppanthuruthi near Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur, a Tasmac outlet functioning at Kaliamman Street, were doing business round the clock. These attracted customers from adjacent villages as well as from neighbouring districts, even during late nights.

Irked by this, the residents, particularly women and children, feel insecure and are afraid to come out of their houses in the evening hours. The residents lodged complaints with the local police and officials, but they failed to take action on their petitions.

On Wednesday, the frustrated residents gathered at the Mela Tirupanthuruthi Main Road and blocked the traffic movement.

On information, the Nadukaviri police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting residents. Upon assurance by the police, they withdrew the protest. Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour at Gandiyur-Tirukattupalli Main Road.