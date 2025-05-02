Still a long way to go, poultry farmers warn authorities on curbing AMR

CHENNAI: In a significant regulatory shift aimed at safeguarding public health, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has enforced a ban on the use of specific antibiotics in the production of meat, milk, poultry, eggs, and aquaculture products, effective from April 1.

The move, aligned with India's commitment to the Muscat Ministerial Manifesto, seeks to curb antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by reducing antibiotic usage in the agri-food sector by 30 per cent to 50 per cent by 2030.

While lauding the FSSAI's initiative, poultry farmers and veterinary professionals warn that indiscriminate use of antimicrobials continues at various stages of livestock production, potentially undermining the very intent of the ban.

"Although antibiotics as growth promoters have been phased out, their continued therapeutic and prophylactic use without stringent biosecurity can still fuel AMR," said M Balaji, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduate Federation.

"Treatment failures, foodborne outbreaks, economic losses, and reduced productivity are just the tip of the iceberg," he told DT Next.

India is the fifth-largest consumer of veterinary antimicrobials, accounting for 2.2 per cent of global sales, with FAO projections estimating a staggering 312 per cent surge in usage by 2030.

Balaji emphasised that AMR arises not only from antibiotic misuse but also from poor farm hygiene, feed contamination, and compromised water quality.

He highlighted that the optimum gut health in poultry hinges on maintaining a microbial balance of 85 per cent beneficial bacteria to 15 per cent pathogens.

"Disruptions caused by contaminated feed, mycotoxins, rancid fats, and poorly formulated ingredients impair this equilibrium, fostering the emergence of drug-resistant pathogens," he said, adding that, "Key pathogens of concern include Salmonella, E. coli, and Campylobacter, while beneficial microbes such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are essential to poultry gut health."

"Antibiotics like Chlortetracycline, Penicillin, Macrolides, and Tylosin—classified as medically important—must be administered judiciously, especially when tackling zoonotic infections," Balaji noted.

Feed and water safety were underscored as critical components in AMR prevention.

"Nearly 15 per cent of Salmonella contamination is feed-borne. Water pipelines hosting biofilms, improper pH levels, and microbial overgrowth serve as breeding grounds for AMR organisms," Balaji warned.

"Elevated levels of mycotoxins in feed and feed ingredients encourage the proliferation of harmful pathogens while simultaneously inhibiting the growth of beneficial gut microbes. It is essential to prevent cross-contamination at every stage of the feed production and supply chain," he cautioned.

To mitigate these risks, he advocated for a 'One Health' approach, stressing the interconnectedness of animal, human, and environmental health.

He also urged strict adherence to antibiotic withdrawal periods and encouraged the adoption of antibiotic-free farming practices through improved husbandry, biosecurity, and farmer education.

"Alternatives such as phytogenic compounds—thymol, cinnamaldehyde, pepper, turmeric—as well as probiotics, enzymes, and essential minerals like selenium and zinc, were recommended to reduce antibiotic dependency," he said.

Balaji further called for establishing AMR surveillance labs at the state level, coordinated action between public health, veterinary, and food safety authorities, and tighter control on over-the-counter sale of antibiotics in both human and animal health sectors.

"In the post-pandemic era, India must prioritise AMR mitigation through collaborative, science-driven, and farmer-focused strategies. Without it, the poultry industry's sustainability and public health security hang in the balance," added Balaji.