Sticking to NDA despite regrets, says O Paneerselvam

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Paneerselvam on Thursday claimed that he is still with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance despite speculations of differences over reaccommodation of AIADMK in the alliance.

The leader who floated the AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee and assumed the position of its coordinator said, “We are still with the NDA and we are not bothered about who was interested or refused,” he told reporters here on Thursday after meeting his supporters.

Responding to a question on Union Home Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah’s recent visit and press meet, Panneerselvam said that “it was regrettable that we were not invited.” Answering further queries, he slammed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami for contradicting his own statements of the past.

Panneerselvam said anything will happen in politics, referring to Palaniswami’s past statement that the party under his leadership will never align with the BJP. Panneerselvam asserted that his supporters would travel across the State to know people’s pulse about how to face the 2026 elections. “After getting their feedback, we will announce our stance to face the polls,” he said.

Panneerselvam added that not only the cadre but also the general public want a united AIADMK to uproot the DMK regime. He claimed that the two-leaves symbol issue is yet to be resolved. The Election Commission had allocated the symbols to the AIADMK led by Palaniswami as a temporary measure, he said, exuding confidence in winning it.