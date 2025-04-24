Steps being taken to deport nearly 200 Pakistani nationals from Tamil Nadu following Kashmir terror attack

CHENNAI: In the wake of a brutal terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir that shocked the nation, the central government has launched a swift crackdown, issuing ‘Leave India’ notices to all Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 24 hours.

As part of these measures, Tamil Nadu has accelerated efforts to identify and send back Pakistani citizens residing in the state by April 25 (Friday).

“Around 180 to 200 Pakistan nationals would be present in the State at any given time. Except for the ones who have come to Tamil Nadu for medical emergencies, the remaining will have to go back as early as possible,” a senior TN police official said.

Authorities are compiling detailed lists of Pakistani nationals who entered the country for medical treatment, business, or marital ties across India, including those in Tamil Nadu.

While medical visa holders and their aides are exempted from immediate deportation, all others were instructed to leave promptly.

Investigations reveal a steady stream of Pakistani nationals, primarily patients, travel to Chennai and Vellore for advanced medical care at major hospitals. These individuals, granted separate visas, often stay here for 2 to 3 months.

Similarly, Pakistani business professionals frequently visit India, particularly Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, for trade collaborations, particularly in the automobile sector. Marital ties between families in these states and Pakistan have also been flagged, with officials gathering data on such cross-border unions.

Pakistani nationals in Tamil Nadu have been directed to register immediately at local police stations. “Except those undergoing critical medical treatment, all others must leave. We will handle patients carefully,” the official emphasized.

Authorities are also scrutinising Pakistanis who enter India via third countries like the UAE as many working in Dubai-based American firms occasionally travel to Chennai for assignments.

Police are preparing lists of such individuals and coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their deportation. The crackdown reflects India's heightened security response to the Kashmir attack, with Tamil Nadu intensifying surveillance and expulsion measures to comply with the central government's directive.