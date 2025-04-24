Steps being taken to deport nearly 200 Pakistani Nationals in Tamil Nadu following Kashmir terror attack

CHENNAI: In the wake of a brutal terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir that shocked the nation, the Central Government has launched a swift crackdown, ordering the expulsion of all Pakistani nationals from India within 24 hours. As part of these measures, Tamil Nadu has accelerated efforts to identify and deport Pakistani citizens residing in the state by tomorrow.

"There will be around 180 to 200 Pakistan nationals in TN at any given time. Except those are in TN in connection with medical emergencies, all others will have to go back as early as possible" a senior TN police officials said here.

Authorities are compiling detailed lists of Pakistani nationals across India, including those in Tamil Nadu, focusing on individuals who entered the country for medical treatment, business, or marital ties. While medical visa holders and their aides are exempt from immediate deportation, all others are being instructed to leave promptly.

Investigations reveal that a steady stream of Pakistani nationals, primarily patients, travel to Chennai and Vellore for advanced medical care at major hospitals. These individuals, granted separate visas, often stay for 2-3 months. Similarly, Pakistani business professionals frequently visit India, particularly Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, for trade collaborations, especially in the auto-mobile sector. Marital ties between families in these states and Pakistan have also been flagged, with officials gathering data on such cross-border unions.

Pakistani nationals in Tamil Nadu have been directed to register immediately at local police stations. "Except those undergoing critical medical treatment, all others must leave. We will handle medical cases humanely," the official emphasized.

Authorities are also scrutinizing Pakistanis who enter India via third countries like the UAE. Many work in Dubai-based American firms and occasionally travel to Chennai for assignments. Police are preparing lists of such individuals and coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their deportation.

The crackdown reflects India’s heightened security response to the Kashmir attack, with Tamil Nadu intensifying surveillance and expulsion measures to comply with the Central Government’s directive.