"Steal votes, silence rivals and crush States": MK Stalin slams BJP on bill for removing CMs, ministers

CHENNAI: Slamming the BJP government over the introduction of the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that legislation, if passed, will allow the ruling party at the Centre to register false cases against Chief Ministers of the opposition parties and it will shake the democratic foundations of the country.

In a post on X, Stalin said that the BJP Government has decided to "defile" the Constitution.

"The 130th Constitutional Amendment is not reform -- this is a Black Day and this is a Black Bill. 30-day arrest = Removal of an elected CM. No trial, no conviction -- just BJP's DIKTAT. This is how DICTATORSHIPS begin: Steal votes, Silence rivals and Crush States," wrote Stalin while condemning the bill.

The Tamil Nadu CM pointed out that the introduction of the said bill is the BJP's government diversion tactic to bring the bill at a time when it is facing allegations over "vote theft". "After the expose of #VoteTheft, the very mandate on which the Union BJP Government was formed is in serious question. Its legitimacy is doubtful. Having stolen the mandate of the people through fraud, the BJP is now desperate to distract public attention from this expose. To do that, they have brought in the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill," he said.

Expressing faith in the judiciary, CM Stalin said that the Constitution Amendment bill will be struck down by the courts.

"The plan of this Bill is clear. It allows the BJP to foist false cases against political opponents in power across States and remove them by misusing provisions that treat even a 30-day arrest as a ground for removal of an elected leader, without any conviction or trial. This unconstitutional amendment will certainly be struck down by the courts because guilt is decided only after trial, not by the mere registration of a case," he said. Stalin added, "This is a sinister attempt to intimidate regional parties in the NDA, whose leaders are CMs or Ministers in various States -- "stick with us or else..." The first move of any emerging dictator is to give himself the power to arrest and remove rivals from office. That is exactly what this Bill seeks to do."

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025' were referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced them in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The 130th Constitution Amendment Bill seeks to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days.