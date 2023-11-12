State’s new COVID count zero on Saturday; 4 active cases

CHENNAI: No new COVID case was recorded in the State on Saturday.

The total number of cases reached 36,10,730 in Tamil Nadu. There are at least 4 active cases including those who are kept in isolation.

Four new patients were discharged after treatment, and the number of discharges was at 35,72,645 on Saturday. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,081.