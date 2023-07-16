State reports zero Covid cases, active cases at 5

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported no fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 36,10,612. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 percent, after 1,168 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 5. One more person recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached to 35,72,526. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll stood at 38,081.