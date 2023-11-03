Begin typing your search...

State reports two fresh COVID-19 cases

Zero patients were discharged following treatment and the State didn’t record any COVID-19 related deaths

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Nov 2023 12:20 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded two fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total case toll to 36,10,724. Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari logged one cases each.

Zero patients were discharged following treatment and the State didn’t record any COVID-19 related deaths. State’s total death toll due to COVID-19 is 38,081 thus far.

As on Thursday, Tamil Nadu has eight active cases of COVID-19 infection. The Test Positivity Rate stood at zero when 87 persons underwent test.

Tamil NaduCoimbatoreKanniyakumariZero patientsCOVID-19 cases
DTNEXT Bureau

