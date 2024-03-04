State PP seeks Madras HC to issue directions in surrendering of accused

CHENNAI: State Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammad Jinnah sought the Madras High Court (MHC) to issue directions to judicial magistrates in surrendering of accused in murder cases.

The PP appeared before Justice N Anand Venkatesh and sought to quash a judicial custody order issued by the judicial magistrate Sathyamangalam, in the murder case of a DMK functionary.

After perusal of the petition, the judge observed that detailed guidelines will be issued to judicial magistrates with respect to the surrender of the accused.

The PP submitted that on February 29, a gang intercepted VS Aramudhan, deputy chairman of the Kattangulathur panchayat union and Kattangulathur union secratary of DMK.

Further, the gang hurled explosive substances on the car of Aramudhan and murdered him by inflicting cuts all over the body with deadly weapons, including a knife, said the PP.

Based on a complaint by Otteri police, Tambaram registered a case under various sections, including 147, 148 and 302 of IPC.

On March 1, the accused Muneeswaran, Sathyaseelan, Sampath Kumar and Manikandan surrendered before the judicial magistrate court in Sathyamangalam, Erode, the PP said.

The judicial magistrate also entertained the surrender and issued a judicial custody order, citing a lack of territorial jurisdiction.

Subsequently, the surrendered accused was remanded in Gobichettipalayam jail; now the Otteri police couldn't subject the accused under custody, which is crucial to investigate in the case, submitted the PP.

Any delay in interrogating the accused would lead to the destruction of crucial material objects and derail the investigation and sought to quash the judicial custody order issued by Sathyamangalam judicial magistrate, claimed the PP.

The PP also submitted that in recent times, there has been a surge in the number of surrenders before the court, which does not have jurisdiction to safeguard the real offenders.