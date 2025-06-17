State-owned teachers’ edu institutions to be revamped

CHENNAI: To improve the skills, Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TNSCHE) has decided to revamp the State-owned teachers’ educational institutions.

This would enhance curriculum, effectively designing and implementing improved teaching methodologies, developing and applying robust evaluation methods, and establishing a well-structured environment that fosters high quality research.

“All teachers’ education institutions in TN will undergo a revamp, focusing on the critical aspects of curriculum, pedagogy and assessment,” a senior official from TNSCHE said. “Outcome-Based Education (OBE) will be implemented to enhance teaching quality and modern educational needs. This will also strengthen the critical link between higher education and school education.”

Implementation of OBE also aims to enhance the quality of higher education by focusing on measurable learning outcomes of students. “Through this initiative, the department seeks to reform the assessment pattern by shifting the focus from rote-learning to assessments that test higher order thinking, in turn enhancing the quality of classroom transactions. This approach fosters the overall development of students aligned with real-world requirements,” he added.