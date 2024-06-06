State level eligibility test for Assistant Professor delayed over technical issues: Manonmaniam Sundaranar Univ

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli's Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has announced that the state-level eligibility test for assistant professor posts, which was scheduled to be held on June 6, has been postponed due to technical reasons.

According to Thanthi TV, aspirants are unhappy as more than 99 thousand candidates had applied for the State Level Eligibility Test for the posts of Assistant Professor, which has been postponed suddenly.