State honours icons of history with 63 statues and 11 memorial halls in 4 years: TN Govt

CHENNAI: “In a landmark effort to immortalise the legacy of national leaders, Tamil scholars, and freedom fighters, the Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister M K Stalin has established 63 statues and 11 commemorative halls across the state in just four years,” a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday.

Asserting its commitment to preserving the memory of those who sacrificed for India’s freedom and the Tamil language, the state government said this initiative serves as a beacon for future generations to appreciate and emulate their values.

“Among the most iconic achievements is the 133-foot-tall statue of Tamil Poet-Saint Thiruvalluvar in Kanniyakumari, originally conceptualised by former CM M Karunanidhi. To commemorate its 25th anniversary, CM Stalin inaugurated the adjoining ‘Wisdom Dome’ on December 30, 2024,” it said.

“Other statues unveiled include those of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Tamil poet Bharathiar, former CM K Kamaraja, former president APJ Abdul Kalam, Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar, Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy, singer T M Soundararajan, and DMK leader K Anbazhagan, among others,” the government said, adding that memorial halls and statues have also been erected in honour of valiant freedom fighters such as Veeran Sundaralingam, Kuyili, and VO Chidambaram, in addition to monuments for literary pioneers like Mayuram Vedanayagam Pillai and Bharathidasan.

“Going beyond Tamil Nadu, a statue of humanitarian and engineer Colonel John Pennycuick was established in the UK, while a memorial house for poet Bharathiar was built in Varanasi. In sharp contrast, only 25 statues were erected between 2011 and 2021 under the previous AIADMK regime, reflecting a limited vision. This government’s inclusive cultural efforts now set an example for the entire nation,” added the state government.