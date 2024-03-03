Begin typing your search...

State health dept sets 43,000 camps for polio vaccination today

The officials have estimated that there are around 57, 84,000 children in TN to provide the vaccine.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 March 2024 4:23 AM GMT
State health dept sets 43,000 camps for polio vaccination today
X
The last case of polio was reported on January 13, 2011

CHENNAI: The Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme Camp started in 43 thousand centres across Tamil Nadu.

The officials have estimated that there are around 57, 84,000 children in TN to provide the vaccine.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is undertaking the pulse polio programme and all children below the age of five should get vaccinated.

The children who miss the vaccine on Sunday, will be vaccinated on Monday, as the state health department officials will be conducting the door to door campaign.

The transit booths have also been organised in public places including bus stands, railway stations, toll plaza, airports and check posts.

The pulse polio vaccine is also available in all the Primary Health Centers round the clock.


Tamilnadupolio vaccinationpolio vaccination camp 2024Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X