State govt to extend support to TN origin in Madrasi Camp in Delhi to return to their native place, livelihood

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has extended support to residents of “Madrasi Camp”, a slum settlement along the banks of the Barapullah Jangpura drain in South Delhi, who choose to return to their native districts in the state. The Tamil Nadu House in the nation capital has been tasked with actively facilitating and overseeing the coordination efforts.

As per the direction of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the state government shall assist the residents of the Madrasi Camp. Comprehensive support, including assistance for livelihood and other essential needs, would be extended to them, according to a statement from the government on Sunday.

The High Court of Delhi has noted that Madrasi Camp, which has predominantly inhabited by persons of TN origin out of the 370 dwelling, is an unauthorised construction or encroachment on the banks of the Barapullah drain. The HC directed Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and its line departments to rehabilitate eligible residents. The authorities informed that 215 out of the 370 residents are eligible for allotment of residential units.

Since the rest of them were exhausted with legal provision and the authorities were gearing up to demolish the settlement from June 1, the TN government stepped in to aid the family of TN origin. “Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the welfare of persons of TN origin residing outside the state, the government of TN is in active coordination with the residents of ‘Madrasi Camp’ to ensure that every possible support is extended to them without delay,” said the statement.

The assistance would be facilitated through the office of concerned District Collectors to ensure timely and effective implementation, added the release.