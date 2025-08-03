State government permits TNPDCL to fill 2,250 technical vacancies including 400 AEs

CHENNAI: The State government has granted permission to fill 2,250 technical vacancies in Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd through direct recruitment by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), even as it struggles with over 53,000 vacant posts.

According to a GO issued by the Energy Department on July 31, the recruitment will include 400 assistant engineers (electrical) and 1,850 field assistants (trainees). The hiring will take place in two phases, beginning with 200 Assistant Engineers in the first phase.

This decision follows a series of proposals submitted by the TNPDCL over the last three years. In 2022, the Additional Chief Secretary and CMD of TNPDCL had initially sought government approval to fill up 10,260 vacancies across various categories. In July 2024, another request was made to fill 8,400 posts, including 400 assistant engineers and 8,000 field assistants.

However, the latest proposal submitted in June 2025 sought urgent clearance to fill 400 AEs and 1,850 field assistant posts through TNPSC, to which the government has now responded favourably.

An office bearer of the Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees said that, as against the sanctioned 51,276 posts in field assistant categories, nearly 40,000 posts remain vacant, causing much pressure on the existing workforce. “Many a time, accidents happen due to the work pressure,” he said. “We’ve been demanding that TNPDCL fill up the vacancies, but they are filling up only 1,850 vacancies in field assistant categories, which is grossly inadequate. The direct recruitment for field assistants occurs after 17 years, since 24,600 personnel were recruited in 2008-09.”

TNPDCL sources said that the discom needed at least 1,500 more assistant engineers and 24,000 field assistants. “We’re aiming to fill up vacancies in the next three years,” sources added.